Monday’s Mini-Report, 5.15.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* You’ve got to be kidding me: “President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said that Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.”
* Syria: “The State Department released satellite images on Monday that officials said showed that President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has built a crematory at a military prison outside Damascus to hide a large number of executions.”
* A very scary scene in Virginia: “Self-proclaimed white nationalist Richard Spencer led a large group of demonstrators carrying torches and chanting ‘You will not replace us’ Saturday in Charlottesville, protesting plans to remove a Confederate monument that has played an outsize role in this year’s race for Virginia governor.”
* Let the jokes begin: “Less than two weeks before a potentially tense and diplomatically delicate meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, President Trump has apparently settled on nominating Callista Gingrich, the wife of Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker, as the United States ambassador to the Holy See, according to two people close to the president.”
* This is interesting: “Aetna chief executive Mark Bertolini told employees in a private meeting Thursday that he thinks the United States ‘should have’ a debate about single-payer. ‘Single-payer, I think we should have that debate as a nation,’ Bertolini said in a video tape of his remarks provided to Vox by an attendee at the meeting.”
* Headlines like these are apparently just part of our world now: “When President Trump’s bodyguard revealed Jim Mattis’s private cellphone number.”
* For the list of things Trump mistakenly believes he understands: “President Trump reportedly eschews exercise because he believes it drains the body’s ‘finite’ energy resources, but experts say this argument is flawed because the human body actually becomes stronger with exercise.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
