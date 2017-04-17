Monday’s Mini-Report, 4.17.17
—Updated
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Erdogan critics have already raised fraud allegations: “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a historic referendum Sunday that will greatly expand the powers of his office, telling opponents who promised to challenge the results: ‘It’s too late now.’”
* Does Trump agree with this? “Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea on Monday not to test American resolve, but he also raised the possibility that the Trump administration could pursue talks. The message, delivered by Mr. Pence on a visit to South Korea that included a stop at the demilitarized zone that divides the Korean Peninsula, showed that the administration, while talking tough, was not ruling out negotiations.”
* Syria: “At least 68 children were among 126 people killed in Saturday’s bomb attack on buses carrying evacuees from besieged Syrian towns, activists say. A vehicle filled with explosives hit the convoy near Aleppo.”
* Arkansas: “The Department of Corrections in Arkansas is gearing up to put at least one man to death on Monday night despite a number of legal hurdles that stand in the way of the state’s planned executions.”
* In Boston, the local Fox affiliate is changing its name so to avoid being associated with Fox News. “The perception of what our TV news station does is not what we do,” the stations general manager said. “They perceive us to be part of the Fox News family.”
* At this morning’s White House Easter Egg Roll, Donald Trump said the following: “This is the 139th Easter Egg Roll. Think of it – 139. It began a long time ago – 1878. And we will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before. We’re right on track. You see what’s happening, and we’re right on track.” Yep, that was a little odd.
* On a related note, at the start of the National Anthem at this morning’s event, Melania Trump had to remind Donald Trump with a subtle nudge to put his hand over his heart. If this had happened to the Obamas, would the right ever stop talking about this?
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
