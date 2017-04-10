Monday’s Mini-Report, 4.10.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* San Bernardino: “Two adults, including a teacher, were killed and two students were wounded inside a San Bernardino, California, classroom Monday in what authorities were calling a murder-suicide shooting.”
* Afghanistan: “An American Special Forces soldier was killed in eastern Afghanistan during a joint operation with Afghan forces against affiliates of the Islamic State, officials said on Sunday.”
* Egypt: “Two blasts targeting Egyptian churches on Palm Sunday killed at least 38 people and wounded more than 100, according to Health Ministry officials. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday evening declared a three-month state of emergency after the blasts rocked two churches, killing dozens.”
* It really wasn’t much of an apology: “The CEO of United Airlines apologized to customers on Monday following an incident on an overbooked flight where video appeared to show an elderly man being dragged from his seat and through the aisle of a plane.”
* Keystone: “Alberta-based TransCanada Corp has shut down its Keystone pipeline after crews spotted oil near a pump station in South Dakota, the company said in a statement on Monday. The company, Canada’s second largest pipeline operator, said the ‘potential incident’ was first reported on Saturday afternoon.”
* Korea: “The U.S. military has ordered an aircraft carrier group to move closer to the Korean Peninsula in response to recent provocations by North Korea, a U.S. defense official said Saturday.”
* The State Department “has called on Russia to investigate reports that more than 100 LGBT people have recently been detained, tortured, or murdered in the region of Chechnya.”
* It was a unanimous ruling: “The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Lincoln judge’s ruling in favor of three same-sex couples who said a state policy prevented them from adopting foster kids because of their sexual orientation.”
* The joke writes itself: “President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has hired a publicist practiced in the art of selling scary things to lead communications for his new White House office. Josh Raffel is joining the newly created White House Office of American Innovation after leading PR efforts at Blumhouse Productions, the plucky horror house that put out The Purge, Paranormal Activity and, most recently, Get Out, among other movies.”
* George W. Bush did the right thing on the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). Now he’s written an op-ed to protect the program Trump may cut.
* Speaking of Donald Trump, he will, once again, be back at his private Florida resort this weekend.
* And on a related note, Barack Obama spent about $12 million a year on taxpayer-financed travel. So far, Trump has spent $21 million, and it’s not yet mid-April.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
