Monday’s Mini-Report, 3.20.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* As if the Comey hearing weren’t enough to keep things busy on Capitol Hill: “Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch presented himself as a mainstream jurist who has spent his career seeking agreement as his highly anticipated confirmation hearing kicked off Monday.”
* At least someone’s pleased: “China’s state-run media cheered Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s weekend visit to Beijing as a diplomatic win for the home team.”
* Michael Flynn: “Former national security adviser Mike Flynn interacted with a graduate student with dual Russian and British nationalities at a 2014 U.K. security conference, a contact that came to the notice of U.S. intelligence but that Mr. Flynn, then the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, didn’t disclose, according to people familiar with the matter.”
* Trump World Tower: “On the 78th floor: a Russian who once was accused of mob ties and extortion by an oligarch. On the 79th, an Uzbek jeweler investigated for money laundering who was eventually executed on the street in Manhattan. And four floors higher, a pro-Moscow Ukrainian politician whose party hired a Donald Trump adviser.”
* Roger Stone, “an informal adviser to President Trump, has been asked by the Senate Intelligence Committee to preserve any records he may have in connection to a broader inquiry into Russian attempts to interfere with United States elections.”
* It sure does look like he gave false information about his emails: “Senate Democrats are asking Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Scott Pruitt to fix what they say were incorrect answers he gave during his confirmation process.”
* The Supreme Court “won’t hear an appeal from New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seeking to throw out a corruption indictment against him.”
* Local burdens around Mar-a-Lago: “President Trump’s trips here – which have added up to more than half of the weekends since his inauguration – are also forcing a brewing budgetary crisis for Palm Beach County, which faces the prospect of millions of dollars in unexpected costs associated with aiding in securing the president’s luxury estate.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
