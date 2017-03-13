Monday’s Mini-Report, 3.13.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* More on this tomorrow: “The Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would leave 24 million more Americans without health insurance by 2026 than under current law, according to an analysis Monday from the Congressional Budget Office.”
* White House: “Following MSNBC’s report over questions about whether President Donald Trump has donated his paycheck, Press Secretary Sean Spicer asserted during a White House briefing Monday, ‘the president’s intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year.’”
* Afghanistan: “The State Department is running out of visas for Afghans who are in danger because they worked with the U.S. government in Afghanistan.”
* Breach: “A man carrying a backpack jumped over a fence and got within several steps of the White House before being arrested late Friday, the Secret Service said. The intrusion, the first reported since President Trump took office, came as the president was inside the residence.”
* Congress: “A U.S. congressman broke down in tears Friday. After not missing a single one of the 4,289 votes the House has cast since he was sworn in in 2011, Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) missed his first one.”
* Maybe someday, the political world will consider the severity of the conflicts of interest: “President Trump plans to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at the gold-plated Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida next month for a lowering-the-temperature summit with vast economic and security implications, Axios has learned.”
* In related news: “A company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, stands to receive more than $400 million from a prominent Chinese company that is investing in the Kushners’ marquee Manhattan office tower at 666 Fifth Ave.”
* What’s with the House Republicans’ health care bill taking such an interest in lottery winners? Kevin Drum took a closer look.
* I guess it didn’t have to be in Florida, but it was in Florida: “A man mad at Arabs, ‘due to what they are doing in the Middle East,’ tried to set fire to a St. Lucie County convenience store that he mistakenly thought was owned by a Muslim, according to the sheriff’s office.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
