Monday’s Mini-Report, 2.6.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* DeVos: “Senate Democrats have begun a marathon Senate session, intending to speak throughout the night in a final attempt to derail the nomination of Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s choice to become the nation’s education secretary.”
* Muslim ban: “President Trump’s executive order curtailing immigration ‘could do long-term damage’ to the United States’ national security and foreign policy interests, endangering troops and intelligence agents and disrupting efforts to prevent terror attacks, 10 former senior U.S. diplomats and security officials asserted Monday in a court document.”
* It’s almost as if our president isn’t respected abroad: “Scratch addressing the Houses of Parliament from President Trump’s itinerary if and when he makes a state visit to Britain later this year. The speaker of the 650-member House of Commons, which is the lower house, said Trump is not welcome there.”
* A key part of Neil Gorsuch’s resume is his charitable work with the Harvard Prison Legal Assistance Project and the Harvard Defenders. But for the Supreme Court nominee, there’s apparently a catch: “[R]oughly three dozen students who participated in the two programs while Mr. Gorsuch was at Harvard Law School from 1988 to 1991 said they have no recollection of his involvement.”
* If Trump administration officials deliberately dragged their feet in response to court orders, that’s a problem.
* A case worth watching: “A Russian technology executive who was named in a dossier containing unverified allegations about connections between President Trump and the Russian government has sued BuzzFeed News, which published the information.”
* Missouri: “Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is signing a bill to make Missouri the 28th right-to-work state on Monday, delivering a big win for primarily GOP supporters who have worked for years to pass the measure banning mandatory union fees and dues.”
* Stay tuned: “The Trump White House appears to have backed off for now on its consideration of reopening overseas ‘black site’ prisons, where the C.I.A. once tortured terrorism suspects, after a leaked draft executive order prompted bipartisan pushback from Congress and cabinet officials.”
* No good can come of this: “Trump is driving some of the world’s brightest foreign students out of America.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
