Monday’s Mini-Report, 12.23.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* This could take a while: “Both sides dug in Monday in the impasse over a Senate trial of President Trump, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) chiding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) for the delay in transmitting articles of impeachment, a position he called ‘absurd.’”

* Afghanistan: “A member of the U.S. military was killed in Afghanistan, raising to 20 the number of American military personnel who have died in fighting this year and putting further strain on U.S.-Taliban talks aimed at ending the 18-year war.”

* Also in Afghanistan: “Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appears to have narrowly won a second term, according to preliminary results from September’s balloting that were announced Sunday, although his main challenger rejected the outcome as illegitimate.”

* Saudi Arabia: “A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death Monday for ‘committing and directly participating’ in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.”

* Quite a shake-up: “Boeing CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg was fired Monday, a week after the company announced it planned to suspend production of its troubled 737 Max airplanes, which were grounded after two crashes killed 346 people.”

* Indian unrest: “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended the government’s new citizenship law, despite the major ongoing protests against it…. More than 20 people have died in ten days of clashes sparked by the bill, which critics see as anti-Muslim. Protesters have continued to take to the streets in spite of police bans.”

* Caveat emptor: “America’s food inspectors are warning that “unsafe” pork is likely making it to consumers under a change in rules for meat inspection. That change is now set to roll out nationwide to plants that process more than 90 percent of the pork Americans eat.”

* Noted without comment: After switching to the Republican Party, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) told a Fox News host he’s proud to now be “associated” with her.

* I will never understand why he says these things: “Rudy Giuliani says he’s ‘more of a Jew’ than liberal billionaire George Soros, who survived the Nazi occupation of Hungary as a teen.”

See you Thursday.