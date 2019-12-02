Monday’s Mini-Report, 12.2.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The weekend’s mass shooting: “New Orleans police said 10 people were shot early Sunday in the city’s famed French Quarter. Two of the victims were in critical condition, police said. Police had initially said 11 were injured, but later revised it down to 10.”

* Still waiting for the explanation for this one: “The Trump administration has quietly released more than $100 million in military assistance to Lebanon after months of unexplained delay that led some lawmakers to compare it to the aid for Ukraine at the center of the impeachment inquiry.”

* Unrest in Iraq: “Iraq’s embattled prime minister said Friday he would submit his resignation following weeks of deadly anti-government protests, making him the second Mideast leader forced to step down after demonstrations in recent weeks.”

* Unrest in Iran: “Iran is experiencing its deadliest political unrest since the Islamic Revolution 40 years ago, with at least 180 people killed – and possibly hundreds more – as angry protests have been smothered in a government crackdown of unbridled force.”

* Didn’t Trump assure us these missile launches weren’t happening? “North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles toward the waters off its east coast, according to South Korea’s military, in another weapons test aimed at increasing pressure on the U.S. to provide sanctions relief amid stalled denuclearization talks.”

* SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court seemed unlikely Monday to be heading for a major ruling on Second Amendment rights after hearing courtroom arguments in a dispute over a New York City gun restriction – a law no longer on the books.”

* There’s more than one reason Sondland is a highly controversial figure: “Three women have accused Gordon D. Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, of making unwanted sexual advances toward them years before his recent turn as a star witness at the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, according to a news report.”

* Kerry steps up on climate (again): “John Kerry, the former senator and secretary of state, has formed a new bipartisan coalition of world leaders, military brass and Hollywood celebrities to push for public action to combat climate change.”

See you tomorrow.