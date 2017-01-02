Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.2.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Turkey: “A terrorist remained on the loose Sunday after opening fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 39 people. The suspect killed a police officer and a civilian outside the Reina Club before entering and firing on revelers inside at about 1:30 a.m. [local time].”
* Iraq: “A suicide bomber driving a pickup loaded with explosives struck a bustling market in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 36 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group hours after French President Francois Hollande arrived in the Iraqi capital.”
* Israel: “Police investigators arrived at the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening to question him, indicating that Israel’s attorney general has upgraded a long-running graft inquiry into a criminal investigation.”
* Not sure what to make of this one: “A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to U.S. officials.”
* Team Trump can’t stop him: “Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain has scheduled a hearing on cyber threats for Thursday, where the issue of Russia’s election-year hacking will take center stage, a source familiar with the committee’s planning told Politico.”
* ISIS: “The Islamic State starts the new year with a drastically depleted bank account, counterterrorism officials say, following months of intensified efforts to deprive the Islamists of oil profits and other revenue used to finance military operations and terrorist attacks abroad.”
* OGE: “In November, the typically straitlaced Office of Government Ethics surprised observers with a series of tweets mimicking Donald Trump’s bombastic style, exclamation points and all: ‘Brilliant! Divestiture is good for you, good for America!’ … New records shared with NPR on Friday show that behind the curious tweets was the head of the OGE himself, Director Walter Shaub Jr.”
* I always find it unsettling when officials in Miami find it necessary to issue these warnings: “Please don’t fire guns into the air to celebrate the New Year. ‘It’s stupid, but people do it,’ said Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado at a news conference on Thursday in Liberty City to discourage year-end revelers from using firearms…. Over the last decade, several people in Miami-Dade County have been killed or injured by stray bullets on New Year’s Day.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* Turkey: “A terrorist remained on the loose Sunday after opening fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 39 people. The suspect killed a police officer and a civilian outside the Reina Club before entering and firing on revelers inside at about 1:30 a.m. [local time].”
* Iraq: “A suicide bomber driving a pickup loaded with explosives struck a bustling market in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 36 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group hours after French President Francois Hollande arrived in the Iraqi capital.”
* Israel: “Police investigators arrived at the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening to question him, indicating that Israel’s attorney general has upgraded a long-running graft inquiry into a criminal investigation.”
* Not sure what to make of this one: “A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to U.S. officials.”
* Team Trump can’t stop him: “Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain has scheduled a hearing on cyber threats for Thursday, where the issue of Russia’s election-year hacking will take center stage, a source familiar with the committee’s planning told Politico.”
* ISIS: “The Islamic State starts the new year with a drastically depleted bank account, counterterrorism officials say, following months of intensified efforts to deprive the Islamists of oil profits and other revenue used to finance military operations and terrorist attacks abroad.”
* OGE: “In November, the typically straitlaced Office of Government Ethics surprised observers with a series of tweets mimicking Donald Trump’s bombastic style, exclamation points and all: ‘Brilliant! Divestiture is good for you, good for America!’ … New records shared with NPR on Friday show that behind the curious tweets was the head of the OGE himself, Director Walter Shaub Jr.”
* I always find it unsettling when officials in Miami find it necessary to issue these warnings: “Please don’t fire guns into the air to celebrate the New Year. ‘It’s stupid, but people do it,’ said Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado at a news conference on Thursday in Liberty City to discourage year-end revelers from using firearms…. Over the last decade, several people in Miami-Dade County have been killed or injured by stray bullets on New Year’s Day.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.