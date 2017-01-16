Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.16.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Noor Salman: “The wife of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen was arrested by the FBI on Monday in connection with the mass shooting and charged with obstruction and giving support to a terrorist organization, officials said.”
* Commutations: “Justice Department officials have completed their review of more than 16,000 clemency petitions filed by federal prisoners over the past two years and sent their last recommendations to President Obama, who is set to grant hundreds more commutations to nonviolent drug offenders during his final days in office.”
* Exiting stage right: “Conservative author Monica Crowley said Monday she would not be taking a senior communications role in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration amid allegations of plagiarism. Crowley, who had been chosen for senior director of strategic communications for Trump’s National Security Council, announced she was bowing out to ‘pursue other opportunities.’”
* One of the key stories to watch: “In excerpts from an hourlong interview published by the Journal on Friday, Trump said: ‘If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?’”
* China’s foreign ministry “issued a thinly veiled rebuke of Donald Trump, following a statement by the U.S. president-elect that the ‘One China’ policy – which has underpinned bilateral ties for almost four decades – was negotiable…. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the policy was the foundation of U.S.-China ties and was nonnegotiable.”
* Secretary of State John Kerry was back in Vietnam over the weekend, and he met a man who once tried to kill him.
* What a great piece: “Not since Lincoln has there been a president as fundamentally shaped – in his life, convictions and outlook on the world – by reading and writing as Barack Obama.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
