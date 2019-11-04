Monday’s Mini-Report, 11.4.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* One of today’s more striking stories: “Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, told House impeachment investigators last month that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told her she should tweet out support or praise for President Donald Trump if she wanted to save her job, according to a transcript of her testimony made public Monday.”

* Colorado: “An alleged white supremacist was arrested in Colorado for plotting to blow up one of the state’s oldest synagogues, federal court records released Monday show.”

* Hmm: “The Justice Department is trying to unearth the identity of the Trump administration official who denounced the president in a New York Times Op-Ed last year under the byline Anonymous, according to a letter from a senior law enforcement official on Monday.”

* The administration’s latest defeat: “A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday put on hold a Trump administration rule requiring immigrants prove they will have health insurance or can pay for medical care before they can get visas.”

* Extending TPS: “The U.S. government has extended temporary protection for Hondurans living in the United States by a year, Honduran officials said on Friday, following a similar extension for Salvadorans in a rollback of U.S. plans to end the program.”

* Trump occasionally lies when the truth would be good enough: “It was a vivid scene worthy of the ending of a Hollywood thriller, the image of a ruthless terrorist mastermind finally brought to justice ‘whimpering and crying and screaming all the way’ to his death. But it may be no more true than a movie script.”

* Remember when Republicans cared about stories like these? “The federal government’s outstanding public debt has surpassed $23 trillion for the first time in history, according to data from the Treasury Department released on Friday.”

* I’d forgotten about this one: “A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against former special counsel Robert Mueller, rejecting a conspiracy theorist’s claim that Mueller pressured him to commit perjury during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

* So wrong: “A Halloween party on Oct. 25 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building featured candy, paper airplanes and – concerning for some attendees – a station where children were encouraged to help ‘Build the Wall’ with their own personalized bricks. Photos of the children’s mural with the paper wall were provided to Yahoo News.”

See you tomorrow.