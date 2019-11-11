Monday’s Mini-Report, 11.11.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Quite a story: “Two political supporters of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry secured a potentially lucrative oil and gas exploration deal from the Ukrainian government soon after Perry proposed one of the men as an adviser to the country’s new president.”

* Trump’s lawyers fail again in a tax-return case: “A federal judge on Monday dismissed President Donald Trump’s lawsuit to prevent the House Ways and Means Committee from utilizing a recently passed New York law providing the panel an avenue to pursue his state tax returns.”

* The protests worked: “Bolivian President Evo Morales said Sunday that he would resign after the military called on him to step down and allies tumbled away amid a fierce backlash over a disputed election that has roiled the South American nation.”

* Deadly violence in Baghdad: “At least 319 people have been killed in Iraq since the start of anti-government protests in October, according to the Iraqi Parliamentary Human Rights Committee.”

* Hong Kong: “A man was set on fire outside a subway station in Hong Kong and in a separate incident, police shot and critically wounded a protester, marking a dramatic escalation in the unrest in the former British territory.”

* Jeffrey Yohai: “Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law was sentenced to more than nine years in prison Friday for a wide-ranging series of fraud schemes the court said bilked victims out of more than $6 million.”

* Fees for asylum-seekers? “The Trump administration on Friday proposed an unprecedented series of new fees for asylum-seekers and immigrants hoping to stay in the US, aiming to become one of just four countries in the world to charge for an asylum application.”

* The headline is true: “Republicans used to ignore Trump’s resorts. Now they’re spending millions.”

* It’s bizarre that he keeps pushing this: ‘ “Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) defended remarks this week in which he called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ‘dumb,’ saying that his comments were ‘accurate.’”

