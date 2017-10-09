Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.9.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* A scary scene in California: “One person has died and at least 1,500 homes, businesses and other structures have been destroyed as more than 14 fires ravaged eight counties throughout Northern California on Monday, authorities said.”

* Turkey: “One is a NASA scientist who was vacationing with relatives in Turkey. Another is a Christian missionary who has lived in Turkey for 23 years. Others include a visiting chemistry professor from Pennsylvania and his brother, a real estate agent. They are among a dozen Americans who have been jailed by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and face long prison sentences for allegedly playing a part in a failed coup last year.”

* In case you missed Rachel’s report on this on Friday: “A fourth American soldier has been found dead after an ambush in Niger this week that killed three United States Army Special Forces and wounded two, American officials said on Friday.”

* Charlottesville “is exploring giving police more intelligence-gathering powers after torch-carrying white nationalists again marched near the University of Virginia, city leaders said Sunday. White nationalist Richard Spencer and about 40 to 50 other people held another ‘tiki-torch rally’ Saturday that lasted about 10 minutes, police said.”

* Bizarre FBI labeling: “In August, the FBI’s counterterrorism division published a report warning law enforcement across the country of a new threat. It called the threat ‘Black Identity Extremism.’ In reality, there is no ‘Black Identity Extremist’ movement, at least not one that goes by that name. It appears to be an invented label, Foreign Policy reported.”

* Expect several similar lawsuits: “Massachusetts dove headfirst into another legal confrontation with the Trump administration Friday, as Attorney General Maura Healey sued the federal government over newly issued rules giving employers the right to deny women birth control coverage by claiming religious or moral objections.”

* Kevin Hassett’s recent appearance at the Tax Policy Center, “where he repaid his hosts’ graciousness by gratuitously impugning their integrity,” was apparently unwise.

* CFPB: “The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday finalized wide-ranging rules targeting the billions of dollars in fees collected by payday lenders offering high-cost, short-term loans.”

* I honestly can’t imagine what Dove was thinking: “In a Facebook ad for Dove body wash, a black woman removes her brown shirt and – voilà! Underneath is a white woman in a light shirt.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.