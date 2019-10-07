Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.7.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* New subpoenas: “House Democrats on Monday issued a pair of subpoenas to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought demanding documents and communications regarding President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend U.S. aid to Ukraine.”

* Yesterday’s mass shooting: “Four people were killed and five others wounded after two suspects entered a bar and opened fire in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday, police said.”

* The fact that the two sides can’t agree on this basic point is emblematic of the larger diplomatic failure: “North Korea claims that its negotiations with the United States over its nuclear weapons program broke down on Saturday, although the U.S. sees it differently.”

* GM strike: “With contract talks in Detroit in a critical stretch, bargainers at General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers union clashed over competing proposals during the weekend, as they struggled to resolve the longest nationwide strike at the company in decades.”

* Hmm: “President Donald Trump has ordered a substantial reduction in the staff of the National Security Council, according to five people familiar with the plans, as the White House confronts an impeachment inquiry touched off by a whistle-blower complaint related to the agency’s work.”

* The Scotland story isn’t over: “A senior Scottish Government minister was warned of allegations that Glasgow Prestwick Airport is using taxpayers’ funds to ‘financially subsidize’ US military aircraft at the struggling hub.”

* Trump got this wrong again this afternoon: “Goldman Sachs said the cost of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump last year against Chinese goods has fallen ‘entirely’ on American businesses and households, with a greater impact on consumer prices than previously expected.”

* More evidence for the White House to ignore: “Following the hottest summer on record, 2019 continues to head for the history books. Last month was officially the hottest September on record, just slightly hotter (.04 degrees Fahrenheit) than the previous record-holder, September 2016.”

* It doesn’t have to be this way: “For the first time on record, the 400 wealthiest Americans last year paid a lower total tax rate – spanning federal, state and local taxes – than any other income group, according to newly released data.”

