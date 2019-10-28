Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.28.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Mark your calendars: “The House is expected to vote Thursday on a Democratic resolution that will lay out the next steps in the impeachment inquiry, according to a senior congressional source.”

* California: “Flames consumed more than 600 acres of a Los Angeles hillside Monday, shutting down a major commuter thoroughfare and threatening the renowned Getty Center museum, officials said. More than 1,100 firefighters from agencies across Southern California battled the blaze that threatens about 10,000 homes and businesses, authorities said.”

* Brexit: “Britain got Brexit breathing space but no clarity on Monday when the European Union granted a three-month delay to the U.K.’s departure from the bloc.”

* So unnecessary: “President Donald Trump’s administration is banning all flights to Cuba other than those to the city of Havana in the latest round of crackdowns on the small island nation.”

* GM: “The United Auto Workers gave final approval Friday for a new four-year labor contract with General Motors. The ratification brings to an end the union’s 40-day strike, which cost the automaker well over $2 billion.”

* Oh, John Solomon: “Lev Parnas, recently indicted for foreign influence in U.S. elections, collaborated closely with The Hill’s John Solomon to fuel spurious allegations involving the Bidens and Ukraine.”

* Facebook disappoints again: “When Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook was developing a section for news, he said it would be devoted to curating “high quality” information from ‘trustworthy’ sources. That was back in April. On Friday, as Facebook began rolling out the product for testing to users in the United States, the company revealed a baffling decision: Among reputable partners like CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post, it had decided to include Breitbart in its list of sources for Facebook News.”

* Vice President Mike Pence believes athletes protesting China are doing the right thing. He believes athletes protesting institutional racism are doing the wrong thing. Hmm.

* Probably not what he was expecting: “President Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos and chants of ‘Lock him up!’ along with some cheers on Sunday night as he was introduced at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., during the team’s third World Series home game against the Houston Astros.”

See you tomorrow.