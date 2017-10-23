Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.23.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Presidential rhetoric matters: “The long-awaited sentencing of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was delayed Monday after a legal battle erupted over the word ‘but’ in President Donald Trump’s most recent remarks about the case.”

* When it comes to this Congress, keep expectations low: “All three committees looking into Russian interference – one in the House, two in the Senate – have run into problems, from insufficient staffing to fights over when the committees should wrap up their investigations.”

* Scott Pruitt’s EPA: “The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the speaking appearance of three agency scientists who were scheduled to discuss climate change at a conference on Monday in Rhode Island, according to the agency and several people involved.”

* In related news: “The Environmental Protection Agency is in the process of expanding its security fleet for Administrator Scott Pruitt with the hiring of an additional 12 officers, which moves the total number of agents guarding Pruitt to 30, CNN reported Monday.”

* I know this seems like inside baseball, but it’s kind of shocking: “The Trump administration is pushing the limits of an obscure federal law that restricts nominees from serving in federal positions before they’re approved by the Senate.”

* Will Trump respond? “Sen. John McCain seemed to hit President Donald Trump during an interview about the Vietnam War on Sunday, criticizing Americans from ‘the highest income level’ who were able to obtain draft deferments for ailments like a ‘bone spur.’”

* Betsy DeVos does it again: “The Education Department has rescinded 72 policy documents that outline the rights of students with disabilities as part of the Trump administration’s effort to eliminate regulations it deems superfluous.”

* Puerto Rico: “Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. said Friday that its stratospheric balloons are now delivering the internet to remote areas of Puerto Rico where cellphone towers were knocked out by Hurricane Maria.”

* Good: “A federal judge on Thursday shot down former sheriff Joe Arpaio’s bid to sweep his criminal record clean.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.