Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.14.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Chaos in northern Syria: “The U.S. military this weekend accelerated its plans to fully withdraw from Syria as Turkish forces continued their advance in the country’s north and reports of human rights atrocities emerged.”

* On a related note: “President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to sanction Turkey amid sustained criticism from Republican lawmakers over his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria to make way for a Turkish operation.”

* Impeachment inquiry: “Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia, was testifying to Congress behind closed doors Monday, the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.”

* In related news: “Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said he was kicked out of this morning’s deposition of Fiona Hill by House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff. Gaetz is not on any of the three committees conducting the impeachment investigation — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight.”

* Texas: “The Fort Worth, Texas, police officer who fatally shot a woman while she was babysitting her nephew over the weekend resigned Monday, hours before the police department was going to fire him.”

* Nauseating: “A violent video showing a likeness of President Donald Trump shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and political opponents prompted calls Monday for the White House to denounce the footage.”

* I guess Trump saw something on television about this? “President Donald Trump used Twitter on Saturday morning to come to the defense of an army officer charged with murder and said the man’s case was now under review at the White House.”

* Noted without comment: “Fed up with the coverage on his favorite cable news station, President Trump decided late this summer that a direct intervention was needed. So he telephoned the chief executive of Fox News, Suzanne Scott, and let loose. In a lengthy conversation, Mr. Trump complained that Fox News was not covering him fairly, according to three people with knowledge of the call.”

Enjoy the weekend.