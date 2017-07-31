Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.31.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Montana, Republicans have been looking for a credible contender to take on Sen. Jon Tester (D) next year, and they think they’ve recruited a competitive candidate: state Treasurer Matt Rosendale (R) launched his Senate campaign today.

* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is becoming increasingly involved in Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election, using his political operation to support appointed incumbent Luther Strange (R). McConnell believes Rep. Mo Brooks and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore – Strange’s principal GOP rivals – would make the Senate Republican leadership’s challenges even more difficult.

* Despite her assorted critics, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has raised $25.9 million for her party so far this year. In the last comparable off-year cycle, Pelosi raised $14 million for Democrats.

* In a bit of a surprise, Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), rumored to be a possible contender in Maryland’s gubernatorial race, announced over the weekend that he’s giving up his House seat and devoting his energies to running for president (of the United States).

* In New Jersey, the most recent Marist poll shows Phil Murphy (D) continuing to lead Kim Guadagno (R) in this year’s gubernatorial race, 54% to 33%.

* In case there were any doubts, Sen. Joe Manchin (D) made it official late last week, announcing he’s running for re-election in his native West Virginia.

* And on a related note, Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) made clear on MSNBC the other day that he, too, is running for re-election. To date, the number of Democratic Senate incumbents who are retiring in this election cycle is zero.