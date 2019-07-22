Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.22.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Facing scandals and protests, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced yesterday he won’t seek re-election next year. That almost certainly won’t satisfy his many critics, who are calling for his immediate resignation.

* The RNC outraised the DNC in June, $20.7 million to $8.5 million, and as Politico noted, that’s not the only bad news for Democrats: in the latest FEC report “The DNC also spent almost as much money as it raised – $7.5 million – during that time and finished the month with $9.3 million cash on hand. Meanwhile, the RNC is building a large war chest during the lead-up to 2020 and had $43.5 million cash on hand at the end of the month.”

* In Virginia, Republicans control the House of Delegates by the narrowest of margins – it’s a 51-49 chamber – which made it all the more notable on Friday when Del. Nick Freitas, the GOP incumbent in a ruby-red district withdrew after “missing a filing deadline and submitting incomplete paperwork.” There’s talk of a possible write-in campaign.

* In Massachusetts’ heavily Democratic 1st congressional district, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse (D) this morning kicked off a primary campaign against House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D).

* Five years after her unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign, former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis (D) officially launched a congressional campaign in the state’s 21st district. Davis intends to take on incumbent freshman Rep. Chip Roy (R) in a fairly conservative part of the state.

* The latest national poll from the Pew Research Center found Democratic voters largely pleased with their 2020 presidential choices: “[R]oughly two-thirds of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters (65%) say they have an excellent (23%) or good (42%) impression of the Democratic presidential candidates as a group. By comparison, in September 2015, only about half of Democratic voters (51%) said the same.”

* In 2016, Donald Trump won the presidential election, despite receiving nearly 3 million fewer votes than his Democratic rival. On Friday, David Wasserman published an analysis for NBC News noting that in 2020, Trump’s popular-vote loss could be even larger, though that wouldn’t necessarily prevent him from winning a second term.