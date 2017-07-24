Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.22.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In an unusually classless display, Kelli Ward, who lost to John McCain in a primary last year, has called on the longtime senator to resign his seat in light of his illness. She also wants Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to appoint her to fill the vacancy.

* Congressional Democratic leaders are rolling out their new “Better Deal” economic agenda today, with some events on Capitol Hill, and new op-eds in the New York Times and the Washington Post.

* Gallup found that Donald Trump’s support is still above 50% in 17 states. He’s also below 40% in the same number of states.

* There was reportedly a staff shake-up at the Republican National Committee late last week that led to, among other things, Katie Walsh returning to the RNC. Walsh, a longtime colleague of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, had worked at the White House for about three months, before joining a pro-Trump group called America First Policies. Walsh has, in other words, had three jobs in four months.

* Bolstering rumors that Scott Pruitt, Trump’s far-right EPA administrator, is planning to run for office in his home state of Oklahoma, the New York Times found that he made 10 trips to the state over three months this year, “largely at taxpayer expense.”

* In Maine, Gov. Paul LePage (R) has already said he doesn’t intend to run against Sen. Angus King (I) next year, but he said he’s been unimpressed with the top GOP candidate, state Sen. Eric Brakey. “I’m going to watch what Eric Brakey’s doing and if he doesn’t start resonating pretty quick, there’s a possibility I might change my mind,” LePage said on Thursday.

* On a related note, the Portland Press Herald reported yesterday that LePage, his staff, and security detail “spent more than $35,000 on luxury hotels, restaurants and travel to Washington, D.C., over a three-month period last spring as Maine’s Republican governor attended meetings or sought audiences with members of Congress and the Trump administration.”