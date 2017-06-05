Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.5.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest out of North Carolina: “The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a lower court’s ruling that North Carolina’s state lawmakers illegally relied too much on the race of voters when they drew 28 state House and state Senate districts in 2011. But the justices rejected the court’s order to redraw the districts and hold a special election.”

* In Georgia’s congressional special election, Jon Ossoff (D) has had considerable success raising money for his bid, but he and Democrats are being swamped by millions of dollars in attack ads from outside groups, desperate to boost Karen Handel (R) ahead of the June 20 runoff.

* Donald Trump’s re-election campaign sent a message to supporters over the weekend, referring them to information published by InfoWars, a fringe conspiracy-theory website.

* In Iowa, congressional candidate Kim Weaver (D) ended her campaign against Rep. Steve King (D) over the weekend, saying she faced “alarming acts of intimidation, including death threats.” King faced Weaver last year, and won by over 22 points.

* Montana Republicans are still looking for a top-tier contender to take on Sen. Jon Tester (D) in 2018, but it apparently won’t be state Attorney General Tim Fox (R), who’s reportedly decided not to run.

* In Minnesota, Rep. Rick Nolan (D) has decided not to run for governor next year, announcing instead he’ll run for re-election. The news comes as a relief to the DCCC, which was worried about holding onto his competitive district.

* Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial primary is a week from tomorrow, and former Rep. Tom Perriello’s (D) new ad features praise from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and images of Perriello campaigning with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). There’s also a brief shot of the candidate with then-President Barack Obama, though I’m pretty sure it’s from one of Perriello’s congressional campaigns.