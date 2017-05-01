Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.1.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* An important story out of Miami: “U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the dean of the Florida legislative delegation and the first Cuban American elected to Congress, is retiring at the end of her term next year, saying it’s time to move on after more than 35 years in elected office.” This is a district Donald Trump lost by 20 points, and it immediately becomes one of the Dems’ top pick-up opportunities of 2018.
* A week after Trump said the 100-day metric is ridiculous, Trump’s re-election campaign is investing $1.5 million in a new television ad, hoping to convince Americans the president is succeeding. As bizarre as it may seem, this is the first TV ad of the 2020 presidential election.
* In Georgia’s congressional special election, Republican nominee Karen Handel is now embracing Trump ahead of the June runoff,
* CNN’s latest national poll found Democrats leading Republicans on the generic ballot, 50% to 41%, which is a pretty healthy advantage at this stage in the process.
* Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared at the New Hampshire’s Democratic Party’s annual dinner over the weekend, but in reference to the 2020 presidential race, he said, “Guys, I’m not running.”
* In Virginia’s gubernatorial race, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Rep. Tom Perriello met in their first Democratic primary debate on Friday night. With polls showing a competitive race, both played it safe: the Washington Post described the debate as a “positive, gentlemanly affair.”
* And on Friday, Trump, looking ahead to the 2020 race, said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) may be his opponent. True to form, the president referred to the senator as “Pocahontas.”
