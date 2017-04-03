Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.3.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Dan Scavino Jr., Donald Trump’s White House social media director, used his position to urge allies to support a primary challenge against Rep. Justin Amash (R) of Michigan. That’s not exactly something Scavino can legally do.
* On a related note, after the president published a series of tweets targeting the House Freedom Caucus and specific members of its leadership, Trump said he still expects to replace the Affordable Care Act thanks to the “the love and strength” within the Republican Party.
* Late last week, new DNC Chair Tom Perez told activists in New Jersey that Trump and his allies “don’t give a s–t about people.” Pressed to apologize, Perez declined.
* Hillary Clinton has kept a fairly low profile this year, but the former Secretary of State delivered remarks at Georgetown on Friday, and took aim at Trump’s proposed budget. At one point, the 2016 Democratic nominee joked, “Here I go again, talking about research, evidence, and facts.”
* Oregon lawmakers, who led the nation on automatic voter registration, are moving forward on a new measure that would pre-register 16- and 17-year old Oregonians, even if they couldn’t cast a ballot before their 18th birthday.
* The Progressive Change Campaign Committee took out full-page advertisements in North Dakota and West Virginia newspapers, criticizing Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Manchin over their support for Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination.
* And despite his campaign promises, Trump once again went golfing yesterday, hitting the links at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. The trip, in which he was joined by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), was his 14th visit to a course since the president took office 10 weeks ago.
