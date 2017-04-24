Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.24.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* In France’s closely watched presidential election, centrist Emmanuel Macron is headed for a runoff he’s likely to win against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. It’s the first time in France’s history that the major party’s candidates will not be in contention for the presidency.
* Following a brief hullabaloo last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) issued a statement on Friday saying he believe it’s “imperative” that Jon Ossoff win Georgia’s congressional special election. “I applaud the energy and grassroots activism in Jon’s campaign,” Sanders said. “His victory would be an important step forward in fighting back against Trump’s reactionary agenda.”
* In Montana’s congressional special election, Greg Gianforte (R) is basing much of his message on the idea that “federal bureaucrats” may soon try to take people’s guns if his Democratic opponent has his way.
* The new plan Republican leaders are pushing on their members is to de-nationalize next year’s congressional elections. “Every member should be focusing on local issues – it’s not a cliche,” Corry Bliss, executive director of the Congressional Leadership Fund, told National Journal.
* On a related note, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) was asked yesterday whether he’d welcome campaign help in his district from Donald Trump. Issa was noticeably reluctant to answer the question.
* And speaking of California, is Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) running for re-election next year? She hasn’t officially announced her intentions, and the incumbent said last week she’s “waiting for some family health issues to be resolved” before announcing her election plans.
* Finally, NBC News reports that the DCCC is “sending hundreds of operatives to school in a massive training operation” in advance of next year’s midterm elections. The piece added, “Over 1,300 aspiring campaign managers, field directors, and finance chiefs have so far enrolled in what the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is calling ‘DCCC-University.’”
