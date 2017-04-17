Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.17.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* With Georgia’s congressional special election on tap for tomorrow, Donald Trump this morning went after Jon Ossoff (D). If Ossoff falls short of 50% support, there will be a runoff election on June 20.
* On a related note, while Democrats had a big advantage in early voting in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, it looks like Republicans had closed the gap considerably by the time early voting wrapped up on Friday afternoon.
* In February, a Gallup poll found 62% of Americans said Trump keeps his promises. A new Gallup poll, released this morning, found that number has dropped to 45%.
* Speaking of polling, the latest Marist poll puts the president’s approval rating at just 39%, suggesting the media adulation following the recent strike on Syria didn’t do much to improve Trump’s standing.
* The Washington Post reported that a pro-Trump non-profit group called Leaders of America First Policies “is starting a $3 million advertising campaign to bolster a dozen House Republicans who publicly backed” the GOP’s failed health care initiative last month.
* Hillary Clinton’s campaign has turned over its mailing list to the DNC. The Huffington Post noted that the list “includes more than 10 million new names that the DNC did not have on its voter files,” which makes this a pretty significant development.
* And in Ohio, don’t be too surprised if Richard Cordray, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, runs for governor in 2018. Before taking over the CFPB, Cordray was the Buckeye State’s attorney general, and before that as Ohio’s state treasurer and solicitor general. In the interim, Cordray remains at his CFPB post, waiting for Trump to fire him.
