Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.10.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* As Congress’ two-week spring break gets underway, the Save My Care campaign is launching television ads targeting seven House Republicans – Reps. Mike Coffman (Colo.), Carlos Curbelo (Fla.), Darrell Issa (Calif.), Tom MacArthur (N.J.), Brian Mast (Fla.), Martha McSally (Ariz.) and David Valadao (Calif.) – over their party’s health care plan. Here’s a sample of one of the spots.
* In Georgia’s congressional special election, which is a week from tomorrow, a local radio station edited out a lie about Jon Ossoff in an attack ad launched by NRA Political Victory.
* On a related note, the Club for Growth has begun a direct-mail campaign attacking the top two Republicans in the Georgia race, hoping to boost the group’s preferred far-right candidate.
* Mail-only balloting in Montana’s May 25 congressional special election isn’t dead just yet, despite strong opposition from many Montana Republicans who believe the system would make it easy for more voters to participate.
* Speaking of Montana, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the other day that he’s willing to hit the campaign trail in support of Rob Quist’s (D) candidacy.
* Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D) shook up Colorado’s gubernatorial race over the weekend, kicking off his first statewide campaign. Incumbent Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) cannot seek a third term.
* The Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity launched a new ad in opposition to a border-adjustment tax, which is expected to be part of the House Republicans’ tax-reform package.
* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) acknowledged the other day that he’s had some conversations with Mitt Romney about running for Sen. Orrin Hatch’s (R-Utah) seat next year.
* And despite his 2016 campaign promises, Donald Trump went golfing again on Saturday and Sunday – his 15th and 16th golf outings since his Inauguration Day, which was just 11 weeks ago – at his private club in Florida. All told, according to a Washington Post tally, the president has golfed once every 5.3 days he’s been in office, and he’s visited a Trump-branded property once every 2.8 days.
* As Congress’ two-week spring break gets underway, the Save My Care campaign is launching television ads targeting seven House Republicans – Reps. Mike Coffman (Colo.), Carlos Curbelo (Fla.), Darrell Issa (Calif.), Tom MacArthur (N.J.), Brian Mast (Fla.), Martha McSally (Ariz.) and David Valadao (Calif.) – over their party’s health care plan. Here’s a sample of one of the spots.
* In Georgia’s congressional special election, which is a week from tomorrow, a local radio station edited out a lie about Jon Ossoff in an attack ad launched by NRA Political Victory.
* On a related note, the Club for Growth has begun a direct-mail campaign attacking the top two Republicans in the Georgia race, hoping to boost the group’s preferred far-right candidate.
* Mail-only balloting in Montana’s May 25 congressional special election isn’t dead just yet, despite strong opposition from many Montana Republicans who believe the system would make it easy for more voters to participate.
* Speaking of Montana, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the other day that he’s willing to hit the campaign trail in support of Rob Quist’s (D) candidacy.
* Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D) shook up Colorado’s gubernatorial race over the weekend, kicking off his first statewide campaign. Incumbent Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) cannot seek a third term.
* The Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity launched a new ad in opposition to a border-adjustment tax, which is expected to be part of the House Republicans’ tax-reform package.
* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) acknowledged the other day that he’s had some conversations with Mitt Romney about running for Sen. Orrin Hatch’s (R-Utah) seat next year.
* And despite his 2016 campaign promises, Donald Trump went golfing again on Saturday and Sunday – his 15th and 16th golf outings since his Inauguration Day, which was just 11 weeks ago – at his private club in Florida. All told, according to a Washington Post tally, the president has golfed once every 5.3 days he’s been in office, and he’s visited a Trump-branded property once every 2.8 days.