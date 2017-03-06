Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.6.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump urged his supports to “have their own rally,” predicting it would be “the biggest of them all,” some of the president’s supporters held some events on Saturday. Turnout at “March 4 Trump” rallies was decent in some larger areas, but many were duds.
* Trump headlined a Florida fundraiser on Friday, telling elite Republican donors that he’s focusing on creating a filibuster-proof 60-vote supermajority for Senate Republicans in next year’s midterms.
* Ahead of Montana’s congressional special election, Democratic officials chose musician Rob Quist, while Republicans will choose their candidate tonight. The Missoulian reported, Quist “gained fame in the Mission Mountain Wood Band,” and “touted years of public service including serving for 11 years on the Montana Arts Council and as a state ambassador to Montana’s sister state in Kumamoto, Japan. He advocated for the Montana Food Bank and received a grant from the Office of Public Instruction to create anti-bullying programs and art programs in public schools.”
* Speaking of congressional special elections, Jon Ossoff, a Democratic candidate in Georgia’s 6th district, launched his first television ad on Friday.
* Jere Wood, a Republican mayor in Georgia’s 6th, doesn’t like Ossoff’s chances. Wood told the New Yorker last week, “If you just say ‘Ossoff,’ some folks are gonna think, ‘Is he Muslim? Is he Lebanese? Is he Indian?’ It’s an ethnic-sounding name, even though he may be a white guy, from Scotland or wherever.”
* Retired far-right baseball player Curt Schilling will apparently skip next year’s race against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) in Massachusetts, and will instead support Shiva Ayyadura. Ayyadura is perhaps best known for making dubious claims about having invented email.
* Speaking of the Bay State, Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) has decided to run for re-election to Congress, and will not take on Gov. Charlie Baker (R) next year.
