Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.27.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The American Action Network, a PAC backed by the House Republican leadership, aired some pre-bought ads on Friday, praising Republicans for having passed their health care bill – which, in reality, did not pass because it lacked GOP support.
* On a related note, a pro-Trump group called America First Policies, created to promote the White House’s priorities, played effectively no role in the debate, in large part because of internal turmoil. The organization was led by Rick Gates, a former Paul Manafort deputy, who resigned last week.
* Further abandoning his 2016 campaign promises, Donald Trump went golfing again over the weekend, making his 13th trip to a golf course since taking office two months ago. In keeping with the recent pattern, White House officials “tried to hide” the president’s activities on the links.
* On a related note, he specifically went to the Trump National Golf Club in northern Virginia, which carries its own significance: “For the eighth weekend in a row, President Trump has visited a property that bears his name. He has done so on 21 of the 66 days he has been in office, meaning that for the equivalent of three full weeks of his just-over-nine weeks as commander in chief, he has spent all or part of a day at a Trump property – earning that property mentions in the media and the ability to tell potential clients that they might be able to interact with the president.”
* Apparently eager to align himself with the White House and congressional Republican leaders, Rep. Ted Poe (R-Tex.) resigned yesterday from the House Freedom Caucus.
* Democratic successes in state legislative special elections continued late last week, with an interesting win in Pennsylvania, where a Dem won a state House race as a write-in candidate.
* In Nevada, voters will now have an opportunity to approve an automatic voter-registration policy on the statewide ballot in 2018.
* And former Vice President Joe Biden continues to talk about the race he didn’t run, telling an audience at Colgate University on Friday, “I had planned on running for president and although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won. I don’t know, maybe not. But I thought I could have won.” He added, “But do I regret not being president? Yes. I was the best qualified.”
