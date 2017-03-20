Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.20.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Donald Trump’s approval rating in the latest Gallup daily tracking poll dropped to just 37% yesterday, while his disapproval reached 58%. This marks a new low in the president’s support, and surpasses the worst ratings at any point in Barack Obama’s presidency.
* On a related note, among post-Watergate presidents, Trump’s 37% approval rating is easily the worst among his modern predecessors at this point into his first term.
* The American Hospital Association has launched a new television ad campaign criticizing the Republican health care plan. The spot reportedly began airing yesterday in the D.C. area “and on national television, including during the Sunday morning news shows.”
* In Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, most of the people in Hillary Clinton’s orbit are supporting Lt Gov. Ralph Northam, which is why it came as something of a surprise to see John Podesta throw his support behind former Rep. Tom Perriello.
* Speaking of Virginia’s gubernatorial race, Denver Riggleman (R) ended his long-shot bid late last week, after struggling to raise money for his campaign.
* Rep. Jim Renacci (R), a conservative four-term congressman, launched his gubernatorial campaign in Ohio this morning. In an apparent bid to tie himself to Trump’s messaging, Renacci’s new campaign website is OhioFirst.com.
* The Associated Press reported over the weekend on a new poll that found among U.S. voters age 30 or under, Trump’s approval rating is just 22%. The same data found more than half of these younger voters don’t see Trump’s presidency as legitimate.
* It’s a number so low that it seems hard to believe, but the latest Quinnipiac poll found New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) approval rating down to just 19% in his own home state. Even among Republican voters in the state, more disapprove of Christie than approve.
