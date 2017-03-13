Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.13.17

The Rachel Maddow Show / The MaddowBlog

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* There was an important ruling out of Texas issued late on Friday: “Some of Texas’ 36 congressional districts violate either the U.S. Constitution or the federal Voting Rights Act, a panel of federal judges ruled Friday. In a long-delayed ruling, the judges ruled 2-1 that the Texas Legislature must redraw the political maps it most recently used for the 2016 elections.”

* Fresh off his very narrow re-election victory, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) hosted a pair of town-hall events in his district on Saturday, where he was confronted by quite a few progressive activists. The California Republican spent a fair amount of time distancing himself from Donald Trump during the forums. (Issa has, however, voted with Trump so far in this Congress.)

* While it looked a couple of months ago as if Virginia Democrats were struggling to recruit candidates for state offices, the Richmond Times reports that those troubles are over: There’s been “an unprecedented rush of candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates this year fueled largely by opposition to Trump.”

* Recognizing the importance of the 2020 elections when it comes to drawing district lines, former Attorney General Eric Holder, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe have begun raising money for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

* Despite chatter last week about Republican recruiting former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) to run for the Senate, the actor-turned-politician-turned-reality-show-host suggested over the weekend he’s not interested, at least not now.

* In a bit of a surprise, the Washington Post reported over the weekend that “state prosecutors in Miami have an active investigation” into Steve Bannon’s voter registration in Florida.

* In Massachusetts, Jay Gonzalez (D), a veteran of former Gov. Deval Patrick’s (D) administration, is kicking off a gubernatorial campaign today, hoping to take on incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker (R) next year.

* And commenting on the Republican health care plan, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the freshman chairman of the DSCC, said over the weekend, “Regardless of whether it gets a vote, we’ll make sure there is no rock Republican Senate candidates can hide under.” Note, we’re not hearing anything like this kind of bravado from Republican officials.
