Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.6.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* VoteVets released a brutal new television ad this morning, confronting Donald Trump over the Affordable Care Act and the White House’s Muslim ban.
* Steve Bannon’s picture on the cover of this week’s Time magazine reportedly “caught the attention of senior officials, as well as Trump, who takes pride in his own cover appearances and inquired about Bannon’s Time debut with aides.”
* The president was at one of his resorts over the weekend, but White House officials “refused to give details about the president’s activities.” Note, as a candidate, Trump assured voters he would curtail vacations and golfing.
* Mitt Romney, who strongly denounced Trump until he wanted to be Secretary of State, told the Deseret News over the weekend that the new president has “obviously gotten off to a very strong start.” By all indications, this wasn’t intended as sarcasm.
* In his Fox interview, aired yesterday, Trump once again boasted, “I’ve been against the war in Iraq from the beginning.” He is, for the record, still lying.
* In a bit of a surprise, Rep. Pat Meehan (R-Pa.) has decided not to take on Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) in Pennsylvania next year.
* A FiveThirtyEight analysis found that Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Dean Heller (R-Nev.) are Trump “MVPs” so far this year: the two Republicans have voted with the president 100% of the time despite representing states where Trump lost.
* Looking ahead to the 2018 midterms, Khizr Khan, known for delivering a stirring speech to the Democratic convention last summer, is eager to help, telling a DNC leadership forum last week that he’s prepared to “walk barefoot to every district” the party sends him to.
