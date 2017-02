Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.13.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.* In yesterday’s Gallup daily tracking poll, Donald Trump’s standing reached new depths : 40% approval, 55% disapproval. Note, President Obama briefly reached 55% disapproval in his sixth year, but Trump has reached this level after three weeks in office.* In Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, tens of thousands of progressive activists attended the 11th annual “Moral March on Raleigh,” led by the state NAACP.* On a related note, those activists did not receive good news later in the day: “The N.C. Court of Appeals has lifted a lower court’s block on state lawmakers’ overhaul of election oversight, allowing the changes to take effect until there’s further action in Gov. Roy Cooper’s lawsuit challenging the changes.”* The League of Women Voters requested that Rep. Peter Roskam (R-Ill.) appear at an upcoming public forum in his district. The Republican declined , arguing, “My experience is that, and we see this around the country, where these large meetings tend to devolve in shouting matches.”* Who’s to blame for the White House’s ineptitude? Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of conservative Newsmax Media and a Trump friend, is pointing the finger at the president’s chief of staff. “I think Reince Priebus – good guy, well-intentioned – but he clearly doesn’t know how the federal agencies work,” Ruddy told CNN yesterday.* Despite rumors about her national ambitions, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said during a radio interview yesterday, “I am running for Senate. I’m running for Senate in 2018.”* In Mexico, former Mexico City Mayor Andrés Manuel López Obrador appears to be making gains in his country’s presidential race by running on an anti-Trump platform.* In Hawaii, state Rep. Beth Fukumoto, considered one of the GOP’s rising stars, conceded last week she’s considering leaving the Republican Party.* The Washington Post spoke to a Trump voter in Utah last week, who explained his support for the president. “I think he’s doing great,” the man said . “His decisions – whether they’re right or wrong – are decisions and they’re difficult. At least he’s making them.”* The official RNC Twitter feed yesterday celebrated Abraham Lincoln’s birthday by publishing a fake quote that Lincoln never said, prompting a series of amusing responses from the party’s critics. A day earlier, the U.S. Department of Education tried to celebrate NAACP co-founder W.E.B. Du Bois, but spelled his name wrong