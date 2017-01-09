Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.9.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Kellyanne Conway said this morning she’s “concerned” about Meryl Streep “inciting people’s worst instincts” through the movie star’s platform. One wonders if Conway is familiar with how Donald Trump used his platform over the last eight years.
* On a related note, Conway pushed back against CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s assertion that the president-elect is “sheltering Russia.” The incoming White House aide responded, “He’s not sheltering Russia, and don’t you say that again.” (Dear Kellyanne, it’s not up to incoming White House personnel to dictate what media professionals can and cannot say.)
* In Ohio, state Republican activists elected Trump’s choice to serve as state party chair, rejecting Gov. John Kasich’s (R) preferred candidate.
* Speaking of replacements, BuzzFeed reports that Charlie Brotman, who “has been the announcer for every presidential Inauguration parade since President Dwight Eisenhower,” has been replaced with a former Trump campaign volunteer. “I was demoralized, absolutely demoralized,” Brotman told BuzzFeed over the weekend. He added, “I’ve been doing this for 60 years and for somebody to take over the announcing duties from me, I was devastated.”
* Monica Crowley, a far-right media personality who’ll soon join Trump’s national security team, appears to be caught up in a new plagiarism controversy. It’s not the first time Crowley has confronted allegations about presenting others’ work as her own.
* Trump may have vowed to weaken the influence of lobbyists in Washington, but “a growing number” of close Trump allies, including Stuart Jolly, Corey Lewandowski, and Jim Murphy “are rushing straight to K Street to cash in.” Politico’s report added that Paul Manafort is also “flirting with a lobbying comeback.”
* To the surprise of no one, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will seek re-election in Massachusetts next year.
* Rep. Sam Johnson (R-Texas), who recently introduced legislation to cut Social Security, announced the other day that he’s retiring at the end of this Congress, wrapping up nearly two decades on Capitol Hill.
* And Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (R), despite being caught up in multiple ethics scandals, has said he’d accept an appointment to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate if/when Sessions is confirmed as Attorney General.
