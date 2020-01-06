Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.6.20

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Less than a week after ending his own presidential campaign, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) this morning. He’ll reportedly hit the campaign trail with the Massachusetts senator in Brooklyn tomorrow.

* Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up a few notable endorsements of his own yesterday from three House Democrats who flipped Republican-held districts: “Pennsylvania’s Conor Lamb, a Marine veteran, and Chrissy Houlahan, an Air Force veteran, along with Elaine Luria of Virginia, who is a retired Navy commander, all said Biden is the right candidate to unify the country.”

* Following Sen. Johnny Isakson’s (R-Ga.) decision to step down for health reasons, Kelly Loeffler, another Georgia Republican, is scheduled to be sworn in this afternoon as the U.S. Senate’s newest member. She will also launch her own campaign later this year, when Loeffler is likely to face a GOP primary challenge.

* Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg isn’t just buying ad time, his Democratic presidential campaign has also quickly hired a very large team, featuring “500 organizers and staff in more than 30 states, including all 14 of the delegate-rich Super Tuesday states.”

* Late last week, Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-N.J.) presidential campaign announced that it raised $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The good news for the New Jersey senator is that this figure is up a bit from his third-quarter haul and it represented his best quarter to date. The bad news is, the total is pretty far behind the tallies from the top Democratic contenders.

* Warren suggested in an interview on Friday that she’s prepared to vote for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which would update NAFTA. This would represent a key difference with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who opposes the revised deal.

* Andrew Yang’s Democratic presidential campaign failed to get the candidate’s name on the ballot in Ohio, citing “a bureaucratic paperwork issue.” Yang and his team are reportedly preparing a write-in effort in the Buckeye State.

* And finally, Lincoln Chafee, who’s had a long career as a mayor, senator, and governor, as well as having been a Republican, independent, and Democrat, is moving forward with plans to seek the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination later this year. It will be Chafee’s second White House bid, following a failed Democratic campaign four years ago.