Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.27.20

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With a week remaining before Iowa’s presidential caucuses, the latest New York Times/Siena poll found Bernie Sanders in the lead with 25%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 18%, Joe Biden at 17%, and Elizabeth Warren at 15%. The latest USA Today/Suffolk poll, however, found Biden leading Sanders in Iowa, 25% to 19%, followed by Buttigieg at 18%, and Warren at 13%.

* Sanders also continues to be well positioned in New Hampshire, which holds its primary two weeks from tomorrow. In the NBC News/Marist poll, the Vermont Sanders leads with 22%, followed by Buttigieg at 17%, Biden at 15%, and Warren at 13%. A CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire found Sanders ahead with 25%, followed by Biden at 16%, Buttigieg at 15%, and Warren at 12%.

* In national polling, the latest Washington Post/ABC poll found Biden leading Sanders among registered voters, 32% to 23%. Warren, with 12%, was the only other candidate in double digits. Fox News’ national poll, meanwhile, found Biden leading Sanders, 26% to 23%, followed by Warren at 14%. These results, however, also show Michael Bloomberg cracking double digits with 10%.

* Andrew Yang, a Democratic presidential candidate, did well enough in some of the aforementioned polls to qualify for the next primary debate, joining six other contenders who’d already qualified to be on the stage in New Hampshire next month. Tulsi Gabbard, meanwhile, is inching closer to meeting the participation thresholds, needing two more qualifying polls and an increased number of donors.

* It was a busy weekend for newspaper endorsements, with the editorial board of the Des Moines Register touting Warren as the Dems’ best choice, while Iowa’s Sioux City Register endorsed Biden. In New Hampshire, the Union Leader endorsed Amy Klobuchar.

* And speaking of endorsements, Biden picked up a couple of notable new supporters over the weekend, with Reps. Cindy Axne (D) of Iowa and Seth Moulton (D) of Massachusetts throwing their support behind the former vice president. The latter previously sought the Democratic presidential nomination before dropping out in August.