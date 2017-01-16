Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.16.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The number of congressional Democrats who have publicly announced they will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration continues to grow. As of yesterday, it looks like the total is up to 27 – a number that grew sharply following the president-elect’s tweets about Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).
* Though there were reports that Trump had planned a visit to the National African American Museum yesterday, those plans were scrapped due to “scheduling issues.”
* Reince Priebus, the incoming White House chief of staff, boasted yesterday that Trump “won in an electoral landslide.” In case he’s forgotten, let’s note that repeating a lie doesn’t make it true.
* Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are challenging Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D) Medicaid expansion in federal courts, even though it’s a state law that appears to block the policy. Why go this route? Because Republicans fear a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court.
* Just when it seemed no other candidates would run for chair of the Democratic National Committee, Jehmu Greene joined the crowded field late last week. Greene, who has been a paid Fox News analyst, resigned from the network last week in order to seek the DNC leadership post.
* Jennifer Holliday and Andrea Bocelli both canceled their scheduled appearances at Trump’s inauguration over the weekend.
* How eager is the Republican Governors Association to win Virginia’s gubernatorial race this year? The RGA just invested $5 million into the race, which the Washington Post said is “the largest single political donation in Virginia’s history.”
* And at the Florida Republican Party’s annual meeting, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) told his fellow partisans that the effort to re-elect Trump should begin now, before he’s even inaugurated. In fact, Rubio added that the re-election campaign “has already started.”
