Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.4.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Newly released New York Times/Siena College surveys show Donald Trump in competitive positions in six key 2020 battleground states, with Elizabeth Warren trailing in all but one of the six, Bernie Sanders trailing in three, and Joe Biden trailing in one.

* As you’ve probably heard by now, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) ended his presidential campaign on Friday afternoon, shrinking the Democratic field to 17 candidates. On a related note, an O’Rourke aide insisted, “Beto will not be a candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas in 2020.”

* As part of Kamala Harris’ reorganization of her 2020 presidential bid, her operation laid off “more than a dozen field organizers and shuttered three of its four offices in New Hampshire” last week. The California senator will also reportedly “skip the ceremonial in-person filing of paperwork for ballot access in New Hampshire, a traditional milestone that gets heavy media coverage for presidential candidates.”

* The Republican Party of Minnesota has completed its presidential primary ballot, and GOP officials have decided to exclude Donald Trump’s primary rivals, leaving the president’s name as the only one listed.

* With state legislative elections on tap in Virginia tomorrow, Barack Obama announced personal endorsements over the weekend for six state Senate candidates and 11 state House of Delegates candidates. I’ll have more on these elections in about a half-hour.

* Donald Trump was in Mississippi on Friday night, ostensibly to help rally support for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’ (R) gubernatorial campaign, but the president mainly talked about himself and his contempt for the impeachment process. Election Day in Mississippi is tomorrow.

* On a related note, Trump will be in Kentucky tonight, hoping to help Gov. Matt Bevin (R) hang on and win a second term. Election Day in Kentucky is also tomorrow.

* And finally, with time running out in Louisiana’s gubernatorial race, Trump has recorded an ad for first-time candidate Eddie Rispone (R), who’s taking on incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D). Election Day is Nov. 16, which is a week from Saturday.