Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.25.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg made it official yesterday, kicking off a longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. As part of his launch, Bloomberg has reportedly purchased $34 million in television ad time.

* For those keeping score, the Democratic presidential field now stands at 18 competitors, up from 16 two weeks ago.

* On a related note, Bloomberg, who is a billionaire, has said his campaign won’t accept any contributions. According to DNC rules, I think this means the former mayor will be ineligible to participate in upcoming debates, even if he managed to qualify by way of polling support.

* Joe Biden’s campaign has picked up some notable endorsements over the last few days. In Iowa, former Gov. Tom Vilsack (D) – who served with Biden in Barack Obama’s cabinet – threw his support to the former vice president, and in Nevada, Rep. Dina Titus (D) endorsed Biden this morning.

* Speaking of 2020 endorsements, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) has thrown her backing behind her fellow Californian, Sen. Kamala Harris. This is the fourth endorsement the Democratic senator has received from a Congressional Hispanic Caucus member.

* While Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) presidential campaign hasn’t had much of an operation in the Silver State, the senator’s operation has started staffing up in Nevada, hiring some aides who had worked for Beto O’Rourke’s operation.

* Though unionized campaign workers are traditionally unheard of, Pete Buttigieg’s field organizers became the latest campaign staffers to organize. Politico reported, “It said in a statement that the campaign had ‘voluntarily recognized’ that IBEW Local 2321 would serve as the sole union representing campaign staffers who have the title ‘organizer.’”

* And in Montana, Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican-aligned super PAC with ties to the Senate GOP leadership, has launched a new digital attack ad targeting Gov. Steve Bullock (D). The spot seems predicated on the idea that Bullock, a presidential candidate, will eventually shift his focus to Montana’s U.S. Senate contest, though the governor has repeatedly said he has no intention of switching races.