Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.11.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After nearly three decades on Capitol Hill, 75-year-old Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) announced this morning that he’ll retire at the end of this Congress. King’s Long Island district is considered competitive and will likely be a key 2020 congressional battleground.

* The Republican leader of Kentucky’s state Senate said the other day that if this week’s recanvassing doesn’t dramatically change statewide vote totals in the gubernatorial race, current Gov. Matt Bevin (R) should concede defeat.

* On a related note, Bevin hasn’t been able to substantiate his allegations of voting “irregularities,” but his allies are assisting in the search for “suspicious activity or voter fraud.”

* There was one unresolved state House race in Virginia, which Democrat Nancy Guy appears to have won. As a result, the Democratic majority in the House of Delegates will be 55-45.

* On a related note, this summarized recent electoral developments in Virginia nicely: “A GOP candidate hasn’t won statewide office in Virginia since 2009. On Tuesday, Democrats gained majorities in both houses of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation; the House of Delegates swung from a 66-34 Republican edge in 2017 to a 55-45 Democratic advantage for next year’s session.”

* Donald Trump hasn’t officially intervened in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, but it did not go unnoticed that he attended a University of Alabama football game over the weekend with Rep. Bradley Byrnes, one of Jeff Sessions’ GOP rivals.

* Following allegations that Tom Steyer’s campaign in Iowa offered campaign contributions to local officials in exchange for endorsements, Steyer’s Iowa political director, former state House Speaker Pat Murphy, has resigned from the candidate’s team.

* In apparent response to criticisms from Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren said in an email to supporters late last week, “I’m angry and I own it.”

* Nearly a month after the New York Times misquoted Hillary Clinton, presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard’s lawyer released a letter to Clinton this morning that reads, “Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately.”