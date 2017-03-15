Military progress in Mosul leaves Trump in an awkward position

Islamic State fighters are in disarray and struggling to fend off a rapid offensive by Iraqi forces to recapture Mosul and expel the militants from their last major stronghold in the country, a top U.S. military official said.



“They’re lacking purpose motivation and direction,” Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin said in a phone interview from Baghdad, referring to the Islamic State. “I’ve never seen them so disorganized.”



The pace of the battle reflects dramatic improvements in Iraq’s military and its ability to coordinate operations with a U.S.-led air campaign, which is pounding the militants at a record pace.



“You’re watching ISIS be annihilated,” Martin said of the militant group.