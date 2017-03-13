Mike Pence’s falsehoods start catching up with him

Traveling to the home state of a Republican critic of the administration-backed health care bill, Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that Obamacare is falling apart and must be replaced.



“Obamacare has failed the people of Kentucky,” Mr. Pence told an audience in Louisville. “It’s failed the people of America, and Obamacare must go.” […] Mr. Pence called Kentucky “a textbook example of Obamacare’s failures.”