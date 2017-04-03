McConnell dissembles as Supreme Court fight enters the home stretch

TODD: I understand that. But I go back to we’re about to go on a situation where there’s going to be this extra level of filibuster. And let me ask you about that. Do you have the votes to change the rules among Republicans? Do you have all 52 Republicans ready to stand behind you, that if the Democrats filibuster Neil Gorsuch, you have the votes to change the rules?



MCCONNELL: Yeah, what I can tell you is that Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week. How that happens really depends on our Democratic friends.