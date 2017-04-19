Maddow: DOD should further explain its spokesman disavowal 04/19/17 06:05 PM—Updated 04/19/17 06:15 PM 1/ Short thread here. In light of the Admin’s down-the-rabbit-hole strange misstatements about the location of the USS Carl Vinson…— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 2/ I want to re-up another weird and still unexplained thing that happened Friday night concerning the Pentagon.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 3/ Late on Thurs night, @TheHill posted this story about the gigantic bomb the US mil dropped in Afghanistan: https://t.co/8rz3U1haBP— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 4/ That article was notable for this strange, un-CENTCOM-like statement attributed to “a CENTCOM spokesman”: pic.twitter.com/P8qhvkHC7T— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 5/ Then Friday, CENTCOM put out a press release saying basically, ‘Uh, that wasn’t us.” I’ve never seen anything quite like this from DOD: pic.twitter.com/1Ca4nc7MuP— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 6/ CENTCOM never explained who it was that gave that statement as if they were a spokesman…— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 7/ (We asked, they wouldn’t say).— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 8/ Also, the odd “that wasn’t our spokesman” release is not on the site where CENTCOM posts its press releases: https://t.co/pUbJPOEGU1— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 9/ Also, look at the “Release Number” on the “that wasn’t our spokesman” press release: 20170414-01… pic.twitter.com/tIxbq9f169— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 10/ There is actually a CENTCOM Press Release coded with that number… but it’s a totally different thing: https://t.co/nlplS1StuH— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill Corrected link for #10 here, sorry… https://t.co/JoTQzd2siY— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 11/ So: now we’ve got a DOD statement that someone said things to a reporter that DOD disavows, but we don’t know who the person was…— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 12/ Nor do we know the circumstances of why or how someone was pretending to be a CENTCOM spokesman for a day.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 13/ And the release copping to this odd event is not publicly posted and it’s coded with a release number that belongs to something else.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 .@thehill 14/ This is mostly just weird. But (a) I’ve never seen anything like it before, and (b) DOD should explain the fake spox thing. OK, done.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017 Explore:The MaddowBlog Wednesday's Mini-Report, 4.19.17 More Like This Best of MSNBC