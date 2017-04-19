Maddow: DOD should further explain its spokesman disavowal

1/ Short thread here. In light of the Admin’s down-the-rabbit-hole strange misstatements about the location of the USS Carl Vinson… — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

2/ I want to re-up another weird and still unexplained thing that happened Friday night concerning the Pentagon. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

3/ Late on Thurs night, @TheHill posted this story about the gigantic bomb the US mil dropped in Afghanistan: https://t.co/8rz3U1haBP — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

.@thehill 4/ That article was notable for this strange, un-CENTCOM-like statement attributed to “a CENTCOM spokesman”: pic.twitter.com/P8qhvkHC7T — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

.@thehill 5/ Then Friday, CENTCOM put out a press release saying basically, ‘Uh, that wasn’t us.” I’ve never seen anything quite like this from DOD: pic.twitter.com/1Ca4nc7MuP — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

.@thehill 6/ CENTCOM never explained who it was that gave that statement as if they were a spokesman… — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

.@thehill 8/ Also, the odd “that wasn’t our spokesman” release is not on the site where CENTCOM posts its press releases: https://t.co/pUbJPOEGU1 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

.@thehill 9/ Also, look at the “Release Number” on the “that wasn’t our spokesman” press release: 20170414-01… pic.twitter.com/tIxbq9f169 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

.@thehill 10/ There is actually a CENTCOM Press Release coded with that number… but it’s a totally different thing: https://t.co/nlplS1StuH — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

.@thehill 11/ So: now we’ve got a DOD statement that someone said things to a reporter that DOD disavows, but we don’t know who the person was… — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

.@thehill 12/ Nor do we know the circumstances of why or how someone was pretending to be a CENTCOM spokesman for a day. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017

.@thehill 13/ And the release copping to this odd event is not publicly posted and it’s coded with a release number that belongs to something else. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 19, 2017