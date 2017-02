Leading Dem says more info on Russia scandal is on the way

For people living below and alongside those residents, that sound tended to be jarring, and after hearing that initial smack of the shoe against the floor, people became accustomed to waiting anxiously for the inevitable sound that soon followed from the other foot.



In other words, many Americans of that era became accustomed to waiting for the other shoe to drop.



It’s a helpful idiom generations later. Politico In the late 19th and early 20th century, men often worked in factories, where they wore boots and other heavy shoes. After work, they’d return to tenements with hard-wood floors, take off their boot, which landed with a loud thud.For people living below and alongside those residents, that sound tended to be jarring, and after hearing that initial smack of the shoe against the floor, people became accustomed to waiting anxiously for the inevitable sound that soon followed from the other foot.In other words, many Americans of that era became accustomed to waiting for the other shoe to drop.It’s a helpful idiom generations later. Politico reported this morning:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told House Democrats Tuesday that the recent revelations about former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s conversations with the Russians are only the beginning, and more information will surface in the coming days, according to multiple sources in a closed party meeting.



Schiff (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, also said that any conversations that Flynn had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Donald Trump took office would not be covered by executive privilege, potentially making some information subject to congressional investigations. Republicans have so far balked at probing this matter.