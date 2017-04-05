Key House Dem says Trump associates may ‘end up in jail’
In general, speculation from members of Congress about how an investigation may wrap up isn’t worth much, but I wouldn’t dismiss this Boston Globe piece about the Russia scandal and the investigation into Donald Trump’s team too quickly.
“I wouldn’t be surprised, after all of this is said and done, that some people end up in jail,” Representative Joaquin Castro told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview.
Castro wouldn’t elaborate on his prediction, nor would he provide any specifics about whom he was referring to.
“I wish I could, but I can’t at this time,” he said after being pressed for details. “My impression is that people will probably be charged and I think people will probably go to jail.”
Castro, a third-term Democratic congressman from Texas, went on to say in the same interview, “It’s amazing that in that relatively small campaign, small circle so to speak, that you would have so many people with so many deep connections to Russia.”
And why does it matter what Joaquin Castro thinks about this? Because he’s a member of the House Intelligence Committee.
In other words, this congressman has had an opportunity to review at least some information behind the scenes that the public has not seen. Castro didn’t offer much in the way of hints, but his prediction is nevertheless shaped by his access – and the information he’s gleaned thus far leads him to believe some Trump associates will need very good defense attorneys.
And why does it matter what Joaquin Castro thinks about this? Because he’s a member of the House Intelligence Committee.
In other words, this congressman has had an opportunity to review at least some information behind the scenes that the public has not seen. Castro didn’t offer much in the way of hints, but his prediction is nevertheless shaped by his access – and the information he’s gleaned thus far leads him to believe some Trump associates will need very good defense attorneys.