Key House Dem says Trump associates may ‘end up in jail’

“I wouldn’t be surprised, after all of this is said and done, that some people end up in jail,” Representative Joaquin Castro told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview.



Castro wouldn’t elaborate on his prediction, nor would he provide any specifics about whom he was referring to.



“I wish I could, but I can’t at this time,” he said after being pressed for details. “My impression is that people will probably be charged and I think people will probably go to jail.”