Kellyanne Conway burdened by her own ethics mess

Or put another way, a White House official did a little on-air testimonial in support of her boss’ daughter’s business – despite laws that appear to The White House’s Republican allies are prepared to look the other way in response to all kinds of Team Trump controversies, but even GOP lawmakers weren’t pleased with Kellyanne Conway last week.Donald Trump’s presidential counselor, speaking from the West Wing, appeared on national television and encouraged the public to buy Ivanka Trump’s merchandise. Conway, a public official whose salary is paid by taxpayers, was pushing back against retailers who’ve dropped the president’s daughter’s product line following poor sales.Or put another way, a White House official did a little on-air testimonial in support of her boss’ daughter’s business – despite laws that appear to prohibit such behavior. No wonder the Office of Government Ethics is unimpressed

The Office of Government Ethics warned the White House there is “strong reason” to believe presidential aide Kellyanne Conway violated ethics rules and that disciplinary action is warranted in a letter made public on Tuesday.



OGE Director Walter Shaub said Conway’s urging of Americans to buy Ivanka Trump’s products during a television interview from the White House briefing room “would establish a clear violation of the prohibition against misuse of position.”