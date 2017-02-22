Kansas Republicans send Brownback a tax hike

The legislation would bring the state more than $1 billion over a two-year span. It does that by raising a second income tax rate, bringing in a third bracket and ending a tax exemption for roughly 330,000 business owners. […] The state faces roughly $750 million in budget shortfalls over the next two years.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will veto a bill that sought to raise income taxes and roll back his signature tax policies. Brownback called the plan a “big, retroactive income tax increase.”



“I won’t sign it, and I will veto this bill,” he said to applause at the annual dinner of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, one of the groups that has lobbied to maintain the tax cuts ushered into law in 2012. “This is bad policy for Kansas,” he said. “This will hurt growth in this state. Growth is what we need.”