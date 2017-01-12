Justice Department to investigate Comey, FBI election activities

[Horowitz’s probe] will include a review of FBI Director James Comey’s news conference in July and his two letters to lawmakers in late October and early November. “In response to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public, the Office of the Inspector General will initiate a review of allegations regarding certain actions by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in advance of the 2016 election,” the Justice Department said.

* Allegations that the FBI Deputy Director should have been recused from participating in certain investigative matters;



* Allegations that the Department’s Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs improperly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign and/or should have been recused from participating in certain matters;



* Allegations that Department and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information; and



* Allegations that decisions regarding the timing of the FBI’s release of certain Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents on October 30 and November 1, 2016, and the use of a Twitter account to publicize same, were influenced by improper considerations.