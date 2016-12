To join Team Trump, looks matter more than qualifications

A few months later, attacking Hillary Clinton, Trump said the former Secretary of State didn’t have “



Now that he’s president-elect, Trump has the responsibility of filling an array of powerful federal posts, and as the Washington Post When Donald Trump introduced Mike Pence as his running mate, the then-candidate emphasized the fact that the Indiana governor “looks very good.” Trump had an idea about a vice president’s physical appearance, and he was satisfied that Pence fit the part.A few months later, attacking Hillary Clinton, Trump said the former Secretary of State didn’t have “ a presidential look .” The comment was immediately criticized as sexist, which it was, but this was also a reminder that the Republican has an image in his mind about what a president should look like. He, evidently, saw himself, and not his opponent, fitting the bill. “You need,” Trump said in September, “a presidential look.”Now that he’s president-elect, Trump has the responsibility of filling an array of powerful federal posts, and as the Washington Post reports , the amateur politician’s preoccupations are quite literally skin-deep: Trump expects prospective officials to “look the part.”

Given Trump’s own background as a master brander and showman who ran beauty pageants as a sideline, it was probably inevitable that he would be looking beyond their résumés for a certain aesthetic in his supporting players. […]



To lead the Pentagon, Trump chose a rugged combat general, whom he compares to a historic one. At the United Nations, his ambassador will be a poised and elegant Indian American with a compelling immigrant backstory. As secretary of state, Trump tapped a neophyte to international diplomacy, but one whose silvery hair and boardroom bearing project authority.