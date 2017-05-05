Job market improved as winter turned to spring
—Updated
After a sluggish month for the U.S. job market in March, many were eager to see whether the slide would continue, or whether we’d seen an improvement as winter turned to spring.
As is turns out, it now looks like the latter is true. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this morning that the U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs in April, more than double March’s total. The unemployment rate, however, inched lower to 4.4%, the lowest since the summer of 2007, before the start of the Great Recession.
As for the revisions, February’s tally was revised up a little, while March’s totals were revised down a little, and combined they show a net loss of about 6,000 jobs.
To provide some additional context, the first four months of 2017 have a combined total of 738,000 jobs, which is very similar to the total for the first four months of 2016, when 741,000 jobs were added.
Above you’ll find the chart I run every month, showing monthly job losses since the start of the Great Recession. The image makes a distinction – red columns point to monthly job totals under the Bush and Trump administrations, while blue columns point to job totals under the Obama administration.
Update: Here’s another chart, this one showing monthly job losses/gains in just the private sector since the start of the Great Recession.
